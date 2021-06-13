Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Thanks to clean energy investments, Nevada is building back better

By Jennifer Granholm
Las Vegas Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, June 13, 2021 | 2 a.m. Traveling to the Silver State last week, I saw the country’s future coming to life. Nevada’s new clean energy package, Senate Bill 448, marks important steps to seize the potential in clean energy, creating well-paying new jobs, lowering energy bills, raising health outcomes and helping stave off the worst effects of climate change.

lasvegassun.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Nevada Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Legislature#Geothermal Energy#Energy Technologies#Senate#Nevadans#The Department Of Energy#The American Jobs Plan#Sb448#Ev#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Tesla
Related
Amarillo, TXthepampanews.com

Xcel Energy sets new regional wind energy records

AMARILLO, Texas (June 17, 2021) – Boosted by strong production from Xcel Energy’s new Sagamore Wind Project in New Mexico, wind energy accounted for more than half the region’s electricity supply in March and reached a new hourly peak production of more than 86% of the supply on April 11.
Congress & Courtswtvy.com

Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing, accelerate the transition to clean energy, and support American energy independence. Sen. Ossoff has focused on making Georgia a national leader in clean energy technology and the United States the world leader in clean energy.
Energy IndustryCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Promoting clean energy

On June 10 I joined hundreds of Pennsylvanians for PennEnvironment’s virtual Climate Action Lobby Day. Despite being held virtually for the second year in a row, the people of Pennsylvania proved once again that we need to take action to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. Having never attended...
AgricultureSun-Gazette

Rebuild the economy by unlocking power of solar energy

Across the country, the renewable energy industry is building a new American workforce. The wind and solar sectors currently boast the fastest growing jobs thanks to higher clean energy demand, dropping technology costs, and supportive policies and investments, as seen in our neighboring states. In fact, these states are all...
Energy IndustryRaleigh News & Observer

NC energy bill has one big beneficiary (and it’s not you)

North Carolina House Republican lawmakers and Duke Energy’s representatives spent months in closed-door meetings hammering out an energy bill that somehow emerged, politically speaking, without any energy. Despite efforts to build up suspense about House Bill 951, the measure landed with a thud last week. Its proposals for more natural...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin-led committee puts forth sprawling energy infrastructure proposal

A Senate committee that’s led by key swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has released a 400-page energy infrastructure proposal that it will weigh later this week. The proposal, which is labeled a discussion draft, did not receive much fanfare on Friday, as it was quietly included as part of an advisory announcing a hearing on infrastructure needs by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Energy Industrypagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Electric Utilities and Regulators Do the ‘What-If’ Dance

TV meteorologist Mike Nelson on June 9 warned that Denver would be 10 degrees warmer than average. It was. That same day, Eric Blank, chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, wondered about regional heat waves in 2030, temperatures spiking 8 degrees above average for a full week. How well, he asked, could the electrical infrastructure of Colorado’s largest energy utility hold up?
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: No free lunch on green energy

Nevada is poised to be a leader in the renewable energy revolution, but we don’t have a plan for how to achieve the state’s goals while protecting our irreplaceable biodiversity. If our state doesn’t plan for renewable energy and critical minerals production in an environmentally responsible manner, projects will be mired in controversy and stalled by litigation, and the revolution won’t be able to move forward in the way we desire.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Bitsource Expands with 1000 Megawatt Investment in Clean Energy Bitcoin Mining

Digital Asset Mining Services and Hardware Company Expands in North America. Bitsource (Bitsource Technology USA Inc.), a mining services and hardware company, announced a 1000MW North American expansion. The company currently operates over 1000 megawatts of digital asset mining globally and will expand operations through investing in 1000MW of clean energy mining within the U.S. and Canada by the end of Q2 2022.
Energy IndustryBangor Daily News

Investing in clean energy infrastructure is a win for public health

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Janis Petzel of Islesboro, a doctor, is on the board of Physicians for Social Responsibility Maine Chapter. Public health works on the premise that...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

'Building back better' starts with our buildings

No one should have to skip a meal or put off the purchase of necessary medicine just so they can afford to pay an energy bill. And yet a shocking number of U.S. families — one out of every five — report having to do just that. Luckily, one of the federal government’s best tools to combat the climate crisis can also reduce the energy burden for millions of Americans.
Energy IndustryPasadena Star-News

Event: Clean energy future for Southern California

With climate change as a major concern and with the policy priorities of both federal and state government, Southern California is poised to chart a different economic future with clean energy and transportation as the driving force. What do these aspirations look like in practice? What are the key initiatives...
Energy, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Negotiations stall on Comprehensive Clean Energy Legislation

Negotiations on the Comprehensive Clean Energy Legislation have stalled in the Illinois General Assembly. the biggest sticking point is the timeline for reducing carbon emissions and closing coal plants, specifically facilities in Marissa and Springfield. Senator Bill Cunningham is working on the plan and says there are two proposals on...
Arizona Stateenergycentral.com

Arizona’s Clean Energy Rules Are Back on Track – But Derailment Is Still a Danger

Advanced Energy Perspectives is AEE's blog presenting news, analysis, and commentary on creating an advanced energy economy. On May 6, the clean energy train slid off the tracks in Arizona, taking with it the hope for the timely passage of the proposed Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) Energy Rules to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. More than three years after the rulemaking train left the station, the ACC rejected the proposed rules in a surprise 3-to-2 vote. That decision came after nearly three years of official stakeholder engagement, bipartisan cooperation, and extensive participation of utilities, consumer advocates, and communities of faith in the robust process, with all of those groups ultimately supporting the proposed rules package. But it turns out this was not the end of the line for the proposed rules. They are now back on track, in a new form, although the journey is far from over.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

A better energy solution

Recently a guest opinion (“Our climate, health depend on all-electric buildings”) and report suggested that natural gas for residential use be banned and has been banned in many cities for new construction in favor of electricity. The author and group ignores multiple facts. The main one is the generation of...