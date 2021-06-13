Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Federal funding should be used this summer to prepare students for success this fall

By Lindsay Harper, Joe Kennedy Jr.
Las Vegas Sun
 9 days ago

For students, the last day of the school year is usually a milestone met with an exhilarating combination of the relief that comes from crossing a finish line, along with the promise of summer adventures to come. However, this summer that sentiment is challenged as students, parents and educators not only get ready to leave behind a year of schooling that was unlike any other, but also struggle to make sense of the changes and negative repercussions created in its wake.

lasvegassun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Student Success#Federal Funding#Federal Funds#Infrastructure#Sel#Ccsd#Core#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."