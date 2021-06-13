This summer, kids’ classes are a little bit school, a little bit camp
Andrea Katona finds herself walking the hallways at the Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts a few times each day this summer. On this particular stroll, the sounds of a first-year band student playing his trumpet can be heard. As Katona, the Henderson middle school’s principal, gets closer to the quad where the music rooms are located, the sweet sound of her students rehearsing is downright refreshing, she proudly says.lasvegassun.com