Chicago Cubs score 5 runs in the 2nd inning and cruise to a 7-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals — their 4th straight win and 5th in 6 games

Even before Kohl Stewart, Alec Mills, and Robert Stock had to step into the rotation to cover for some injured starters, the Chicago Cubs had problems. Kyle Hendricks is dependable, sure, but that’s about it. Zach Davies, who’s been awesome lately, is still not a guy you expect to cover a ton of innings (both from start-to-start or over the course of the season). Adbert Alzolay, who’s been a revelation this season, was never expected to approach even 180 innings this year (he maxed out at 120.1 IP back in 2016). And Jake Arrieta and Trevor Williams are going to be inconsistent, even at their best and when they’re healthy.