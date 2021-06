Meridiem Games revealed today that they will be releasing a special boxed edition of Song Of Horror, which will initially be released in July. Developed by Protocol Games and published by Raiser Games, the game has received praise for the way it approached telling its own horror tale. Enough so that it looks like they want to publish this special Deluxe Edition, which includes a special sleeve, a maps guide, and a characters guide. This edition will be released on July 20th, specifically for Europe and Australia, as we wait to see if it will be released in the Americas later on.