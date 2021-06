What are those cameras in the parking lot at Eastview Mall? Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson tells News 10 NBC they’re automatic license plate readers. They were installed in 2016. Henderson says they track the license plate numbers of anyone who enters the parking lot. Henderson says they can help track down people who are wanted, but can also help deputies find missing people, such as the elderly who may become lost. There have been efforts by civil libertarians in some states to curtail their use.