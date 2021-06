This is our biggest problem between me and my wife. We've been married forty years. So we got 40 Years of stuff. We also have stuff that our grandparents died and left us. We also have all of what my mother and father died left us. Then the kids moved out and you got all of their crap. We are overrun with stuff bordering on hoarding. It just keeps piling up and all the rooms. LOL I saw a commercial the other day is advertised stable come get your stuff then haul it away for free I would do that in a heartbeat. My brother inherited my dad's 2500 square foot Workshop. He got to Construction Dumpsters and loaded every tool drills anything you could think of that would be in a workshop and threw it away. I'm starting to think that's not a bad idea I just can't take all the Clutter.