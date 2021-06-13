Cancel
TCL 6-Series vs. TCL 8-Series: Which TV should you buy?

By Michael Gowan
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TCL makes two of our favorite 4K TVs: The TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) and the TCL 8-Series Roku TV (Q825). They both give you a lot of value for the cost, with some of the latest tech packed into each display, including mini-LED backlighting, HDR support and 120Hz refresh rates. Picking between the two can be a challenge.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
414K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
#Roku Tv#Sling Tv#Uhd Tv#Tv Apps#Roku Tv#Q8235#K Uhd#Hdrdolby Vision#Hlgdolby Vision#Q825#Qled#R635
