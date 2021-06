Mike Matthews, fitness influencer, certified personal trainer, and bestselling author Bigger Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Male Body, joins our show in this special episode of the Elite Man Podcast! In today’s episode Mike talks about his journey into fitness and transforming his own health and physique and how this propelled him into helping so many others do the same with their fitness goals. He dives deep into health and fitness and what it takes to transform your body and your life in the process. If you’re wondering how to become bigger, leaner, and stronger, check this episode out now!