A mild week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -Today will be very warm and humid, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 80s. Widely scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry, but an isolated shower is possible south and east of Richmond. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler and much less humid air will arrive for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday & Thursday, with overnight lows in the 50s.

The heat and humidity will return late in the week into next weekend, with highs in the upper 80s Friday, and around 90 Saturday and Sunday.

In the Atlantic Basin, tropical depression 2 has formed off the North Carolina coast. It will move away from the coast and cause no problems for us. If you plan to head to the beach, there will be some big waves. TD2 has the possibility of becoming our next named storm, which would be Tropical Storm Bill.

There is another tropical disturbance in the Gulf off the coast of Mexico. This could develop further this week, and if named, could be Claudette.

