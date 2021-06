Sandwiched between baseball’s slow trudge toward autumn and basketball’s interminable postseason deluge, the sporting world’s most underrated tournament glides by essentially ignored. If you don’t live in Canada or one of the 16 cities with a playoff team worth watching, you may never even see a stray game as you flip channels on a random weekday night. But I’m here to tell you that the Stanley Cup will suck you in if you give it half a chance. You may not think you care about hockey, but I guarantee you’ll feel a pang of exhilaration when a late go-ahead goal sets a sellout crowd roaring to life. Just be warned: You may stay up past your bedtime.