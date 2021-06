Brazil started off the Copa America with an easy 3-0 win over Venezuela in Group A on Sunday in a match that wasn't nearly as close as the scoreline, albeit uneven, would suggest. The hosts were wasteful, leading just 1-0 in the second half through a goal from Marquinhos in the first half. But a penalty kick in the 64th minute from Neymar, and then a goal from Gabriel Barbosa in the 89th minute saw Tite's team earn three deserved points.