Central Mass. by the Numbers
Showcase Cinemas announced Monday that the Worcester North location will not reopen and the 135 Brooks St. site is for sale. The 17.5-acre property, which includes the 95,000-square-foot theater complex, has an assessed value of $6,816,900. It could be leased, according to the real estate listing, and converted into a trucking facility that would accommodate 578 parking stalls. The closing leaves the second-largest city in New England without a movie theater.www.telegram.com