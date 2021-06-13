Cancel
Hudson, OH

Charita Goshay: Flag Day reminds us of America's place and promise

Canton Repository
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere, oh where to begin to unpack the fiasco that took place in Hudson, Ohio, on Memorial Day?. Hudson native and retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter was invited by American Legion Post 464 to speak for the group's holiday observance. All was well until Kemter added two minutes to his presentation to share some information about Black Americans' contributions to the earliest Memorial Days, whereupon his microphone was turned off.

www.cantonrep.com
