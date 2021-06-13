Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.

Cancel
MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia would be ready to hand over cyber criminals to the United States if Washington did the same for Moscow and the two powers reached an agreement to that effect, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The White House has said that U.S. President Joe Biden will bring up ransomware cyber attacks emanating from Russia at a June 16 summit with Putin in Geneva.

“If we agree to extradite criminals, then of course Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation,” Putin was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)

