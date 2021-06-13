Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 shots to the people: Indonesia city revs up vaccine buses

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

An Indonesian city is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to its people with a growing fleet of inoculation buses, as the country faces a spike in infections after a major religious festival.

Authorities in Pekanbaru on the island of Sumatra have doubled to 10 the number of buses in its vaccination programme, since launching it on June 1, following a favourable response from the public, who are happy with the convenience.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of 270 million people, is bracing for a peak in coronavirus infections after the Eid al-Fitr festival last month that saw millions travel to visit family and friends.

"I hope this programme will keep continuing until all the people in this town get fully vaccinated," said Delvi, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, after getting a vaccine shot on the bus.

"It is closer and easier than the vaccination centre."

The government of Pekanbaru, capital of Riau province, says the buses have administered 12,000 doses of China's Sinovac vaccine and are giving more than 1,000 shots a day. Authorities say they plan to increase the number of buses but have not said by how many.

Despite the interest in the bus project, authorities say they must fight misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We saw some people had doubts about getting vaccinated because of fake news," said district chief Said Ahmad Zamzami.

"We inform them not to believe that and this vaccine is good for our immune system. People are also more convinced now because myself, as the head of the district, also participated," he said before getting his shot.

Indonesia plans to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year. Only 11.57 million Indonesians have received two shots of the vaccines in use there: Sinovac, China's Sinopharm, or the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Revs#Vaccinations#Indonesians#Sinovac#Oxford#Astrazeneca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to reopen vaccination for first COVID-19 shots

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria is expecting a second shipment of nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early August, and plans to resume giving out first doses, which had been halted to save its supply for second doses. Africa's most population has so far given a first...
WorldUnited Nations Development Program

‘REACH buses’ bring COVID-19 vaccination closer to communities in Fiji

Suva, Fiji - Around 10 people at a time, the number was kept under control by the staff, and one by one they were called into the large bus parked in front of the tent. Inside the bus, each individual had a brief consultation with medical staff before moving into the next compartment where they received their COVID-19 jab. It was a brief and efficient procedure during the vaccination programme made available on the school ground targeting the Sakoca community members in Suva.
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Petersburg COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Petersburg has administered more than 21,306 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 7, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 20,856 COVID-19 doses administered. In Petersburg, 31% of people living in the city are fully vaccinated as...
Worldwibqam.com

Thailand to narrow gap for AstraZeneca shots in bid to curb Delta variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A Thai medical committee has agreed to narrow the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eight weeks from 10-12 weeks previously in places where there has been outbreaks of the Delta variant, an official said on Tuesday. Areas where the more contagious Delta variant,...
Public Healthkfgo.com

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India on Monday reported 53,256 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a government statement showed. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China’s Dongguan is latest southern city to be hit by COVID-19

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - The manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China’s most populous province Guangdong launched mass coronavirus testing on Monday and cordoned off communities, after the city detected its first infections of a flare-up in the province. The Delta variant of COVID-19 has dominated infections in the provincial...