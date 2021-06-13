Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Memphis Depay, the Netherlands’ main man who will never fit the mould

By Melissa Reddy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnupH_0aSqnHSn00

At the turn of 2015, as recruitment teams of Europe’s elite clubs were mining who could be the coveted Next Big Thing, they circled to one common name: Memphis Depay .

Not that he was much of a secret given his decorative, decisive performances for PSV Eindhoven were powering them towards Eredivisie champions status.

His 22 goals in 30 league games ended up being the headline figure, but deeper data suggested a player that excelled in every significant final-third metric.

More still, beyond the numbers, the young Dutchman’s football arrogance and surety marked him out as a prospect that would thrive rather than wilt as a talisman.

Depay’s camp were inundated with discussions over his future, and PSV - smelling a hefty profit - were granting permission for talks at will to the apex predators.

Marcel Brands, their sporting director at the time, would speak about a “sea of interest” but ultimately the only concrete commitment came from Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers’ insistence that pursing Depay “wasn’t something that was ever one we [Liverpool] were interested in” wasn’t true. The Merseysiders were heavily invested in the process and spoke to the attacker, but it’s at that point that issues arose.

The manager was not convinced over his attitude and whether he’d be able to apply himself in terms of the pressing and defensive demands. The feeling was that football was ‘something Depay did, not what he was fully dedicated to.’

All the hubris about not wanting another wide option because “we already have four wingers at the club: Raheem Sterling, Jordon Ibe, Adam Lallana and Lazar Markovic” was spin, because there was conviction he could evolve into a central menace.

Rodgers was not alone in this assessment and Louis van Gaal, who called him up for the 2014 World Cup and was his manager during a wasted spell at United, still maintains there will “always be a question mark” around Depay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFmpA_0aSqnHSn00

The answer to ‘why’ has nothing to do with his on-pitch ability, as his luminary role for Lyon has again demonstrated with Barcelona aiming to recruit him.

And it opens up wider questions on football’s tendency to discriminate against talents that don’t colour inside the lines.

Depay is, erm, eccentric. He has posed with a liger on Instagram, has a penchant for fancy kitchens, raps, already boasts an autobiography, tried to get baptised in the same river as Jesus, is a fashion designer and aspiring actor.

That simply scratches the surface, but should any of that detract from his contributions for club and country? After all, it’s not a stretch to deduce that how the Netherlands fair at the Euros will largely depend on his right foot.

Clearly none of his other interests detract from his football, and if flagging his United stint, it is worth noting he was 21, needed to adjust to the physical load of playing at a supreme intensity twice a week, and was straightjacketed by a numbingly safe approach.

There will also be a chorus of those who suggest Depay could scale heights in the sport if he dedicated more of his time to it, but not everyone wants to be defined by their career 24/7.

Nor should they need to be or is it particularly healthy, especially when retirement comes knocking. Van Gaal underlined that Depay is “not Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi” and, actually, so what?

He is… happy. “I now have the freedom to be myself everywhere,” the 27-year-old told Gaffer magazine. “In the past, when I was younger, I used to think maybe people are not going to accept me if I am not really what they like or if I am too loud.

“This is just me. You either rock with it or not. Now, everyday, I’m making sure that I am just going to be me in every room I walk into.”

As a multi-millionaire, the dedication to being himself might have you shrugging your shoulders and rolling your eyes. But it is not easy in in industry that actively rails against in, filtering into everything like recruitment decisions and press coverage.

More significantly, Depay was not born with it all made for him. Instead of forcing footballers to fit whatever mould is perceived to be right, we should try to understand them as individuals.

Memphis was born in the quiet and reserved rural village of Moordrecht, which his Ghanaian father exited when the forward was only three. In his autobiography Heart of a Lion , which offers very deep recollections of his life and vulnerable moments, he details his mother’s remarriage to a neighbour who already had 10 kids.

“Mostly it involved fights with the fists, but I was also threatened with a knife a number of times,” he wrote. “Another time a boy clamped a pair of pliers on my ear and started pulling hard. I was constantly on my guard. I was called ‘monkey’ and ‘s***head’.”

Bullied, he found it difficult to fit in or to trust anyone - including himself. He switched to survival mode and football offered him a gateway to finally learn how to express himself. The creativity and sense of belonging he found on the field would permeate other corners of his life.

Through the strands of his book, it is evident that Depay longed for happiness and a concrete state of identity that did not have to be removed from each other.

Growing up, he found that sense of comfort and acceptance while living with his grandparents, Kees and Jans. Now, he is happy being who he in regardless of all the noise. You either rock with it or you don’t.

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Adam Lallana
Person
Louis Van Gaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Football Clubs#Next Big Thing#Psv Eindhoven#Dutchman#United#Ghanaian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Instagram
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Juventus to beat Barcelona to Memphis Depay?

Barcelona’s pursuit of Memphis Depay looks to have taken another twist with speculation suggesting Juventus have made a better offer and are hoping to pip the Catalans to the Dutchman. Depay had looked destined to move to the Camp Nou, with reports claiming the deal would be announced this week,...
Soccerchatsports.com

Memphis Depay “has already signed” for Barcelona - report

“Memphis Depay has already signed” for FC Barcelona, according to the latest report from Spain. Lluís Canut, who is rumored to have a connection to Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, was the one to say these words on the show La Porteria. Speaking about the Netherlands’ 3-2 win over Ukraine, Canut...
UEFAoddsshark.com

Depay’s Chance To Fire Netherlands Into The Round of 16

Netherlands (7-1-1, 5-3-1 ATS) put in a far-from-perfect performance against Ukraine in the opening match but came away with a crucial 3-2 win. Still, they begin as fairly substantial favorites in their second match of the group stage against a steady Austrian team on Thursday in Amsterdam. Opening Odds Analysis.
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

Memphis Depay to Barcelona? Dutch star is ready to return to a top club after recovering from Man Utd flop

If you talk to Manchester United fans about Memphis Depay, they will generally either laugh, cry, or both. The Dutchman was signed, much to the chagrin of fellow suitors Arsenal, by United in May 2015, in deal worth £25m from PSV. The players who had made that move before him? Jaap Stam, Park Ji-sung and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Needless to say, expectations were high. At no point did he live up to them.
UEFAESPN

Depay, Dumfries score, Netherlands tops Austria at Euro 2020

AMSTERDAM --  This time, the Netherlands never looked like throwing away their two-goal lead. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship. We showed some different qualities...
Soccermemphissun.com

Koeman confirms Memphis Depay close to Barcelona move

MADRID, June 17 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the club is close to sealing the signing of Dutch international striker Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon. Former Netherlands boss Koeman made the remarks after Depay, who is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at the...
Soccerfcbarcelonanoticias.com

Depay 'launches' the Netherlands to the round of 16 of the European Championship

Holland has sealed his pass to the eighth of final of the Eurocopa after winning to Austria (2-0) in Johan Cruyff Sand this Thursday. A so much of Memphis Depay from the eleven metres, to the ten minutes of parties, and another of Dumfries gave him the triumph to a Dutch selection that, although it was not so brilliant as in previous parties, knew to hold the pressure of the Austrians and keep the result to classify to the following round of the continental tournament.
SoccerBBC

Memphis Depay: Barcelona announce deal to sign Netherlands striker

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay will join Barcelona when his contract with French club Lyon ends at the end of this month. Barca announced they have agreed a two-year deal with the 27-year-old, who is currently playing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. He scored from the spot in Thursday's 2-0...
Premier Leaguefcbarcelona.com

Memphis Depay: Did you know?

Memphis Depay is joining FC Barcelona. So here are ten key things about the Dutchman that if you didn’t know already, you will need to know now. Memphis Depay was born in Moordrecht (Netherlands) on 13 February 1994, the day that Barça suffered a famous 6-3 defeat at Zaragoza. Ronald Koeman was in the team that day, while another Dutchman, Johan Cruyff, would end up leading the team to the title on the final day.
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

Memphis Depay, Barça's fourth signing

FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season. Versatility, skill and power in attack. Memphis Depay (Moordrecht, Netherlands, 13...
Premier Leagueextratimetalk.com

Memphis Depay Set To Prove His Worth

Memphis Depay Is Set To Prove His Worth At Barcelona. The exuberant winger was 20-years old when he fired PSV Eindhoven to the Eredivisie title by smashing 22 league goals. His form did not go unnoticed as Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal prioritised his signing. The 27-year-old experienced steadfast growth when he had a deal with the expectation of wearing the elusive Number seven shirt.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Holland score fantastic counter-attacking goal as Donyell Malen and Memphis Depay combine before the new Barcelona man scores... but North Macedonia players fume over a possible foul by Daley Blind

Both their group-stage fates were already sealed, but salt has been rubbed into North Macedonia's wounds after opponents the Netherlands scored a controversial opener through Memphis Depay as they cruised to a 3-0 win. Frank de Boer's men were guaranteed to finish top of Group C regardless of the result...
UEFAPosted by
Action News Jax

Depay, Wijnaldum score, Netherlands beats NMacedonia 3-0

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches.
Soccergruntstuff.com

Memphis Depay vindicates against Macedonia

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Particular Envoy) At a charge extra like a pleasant than a Euro, Low International locations processed the match against North Macedonia because of a aim from Memphis Depay – his first aim since his signing for Barça was confirmed – and two from Wijnaldum, already one of many prime scorers of the event. No different crew has scored extra objectives than the Netherlands (8).
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Memphis Depay-inspired Netherlands cruise past North Macedonia to top Group C in style

A swathe of supporters continue to hire planes to give Frank de Boer tactical pointers, but a Netherlands fuelled by Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum have flown through Group C unblemished and hold status as the tournament’s top scorers.There has been criticism over the manager’s betrayal of Dutch football’s religious 4-3-3 system and question marks over some of his selection choices, but his charges have picked up maximum points, have created and converted chances almost at will while only being breached twice.North Macedonia were the latest to be dispatched by the Holland machine in the legendary Goran Pandev’s final...
UEFAThe Independent

Georginio Wijnaldum: Netherlands have other threats besides me and Memphis Depay

Georginio Wijnaldum has warned Holland’s Euro 2020 rivals it is not just he and Memphis Depay who are a threat to their dreams of glory. The Paris St Germain midfielder and his Barcelona-bound team-mate scored all three goals between them as the Dutch rounded of a perfect Group C campaign with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam to send them into the last 16 in good shape.