I lied about believing in God so my girlfriend would sleep with me

Hi guys. I get up at 6am and I hit the road to work with you guys every weekday morning. I am a retired vet, but I work a few hours to keep me going. Well I after I get home I spend a lot of time in my garden. It’s my pass time and my passion. I do grow a few Cannabis plants for my own use. I do not smoke it but I do make it in to pomades and other things. The other day I noticed the smell of someone smoking. I went to my back yard and I saw the neighbors son smoking. He’s about 17 years old. He saw me and we mutually said hello nodding our heads. Our neighbors are nice, conservative, keep to themselves type of people. Well they left a “nice” notes on my door complaining about the Cannabis smoke smell. Little do they know that their own son was the one who was smoking that day. I don’t want to throw the kid under the bus. He’s asked me not to say anything to his parents and I won’t. He’s 17 years old, he’s not my kid, and it isn’t my business what he does. It’s not a huge deal to me. I took the blame, my wife told me to just tell them. I am a person of my word and I don’t think I did anything bad but my wife wants me to clear my name and narc him out to his parents. (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO