La traviata @ Opera Holland Park, London

By Sam Smith
musicomh.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa traviata is back at Opera Holland Park. It is different but, if anything, even better than before. Rodula Gaitanou’s La traviata of 2018 is the only production in Opera Holland Park’s 2021 season that represents a revival. As a result, it acts as the best illustration of exactly how the company has had to adjust to the difficulties posed by COVID-19 by providing a direct point for comparison. It is not, however, just what happens on stage that is different this year. Set designer takis, who has numerous credits to his name at the venue including Un ballo in maschera (2019), La rondine (2017) and Die Fledermaus (2016), has reimagined the entire stage and auditorium that lies beneath the venue’s canopied roof. Capacity is down from 1,000 to 400 and all audience members sit in socially distanced bubbles. When seen altogether, the auditorium chairs, which have been gathered from a variety of sources including Holland Park’s own 2017 production of La rondine, create a work of art in their own right as they are arranged on a far shallower tier than the raked seating of previous years occupied. The result is an area that feels more spacious on the one hand, and more intimate on the other.

