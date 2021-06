You’ve heard how a robot vacuum can revolutionize your life. After all, who actually enjoys vacuuming their home as regularly as they need to? A robot vacuum saves you considerable effort which is why it’s a great idea to snap one up. You’ve done your research and checked out the best robot vacuums so you know exactly which brand and model number is best for your needs — whether you need one for hardwood floors or to clean up pet hair efficiently – so now what?