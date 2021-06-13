Cancel
Chris Hemsworth reignites Marvel debate by sharing a snap of Chris Pratt on Chris Evans' birthday

By Greg Evans
Indy100
 9 days ago
(Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram/ Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram/ Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Captain America star Chris Evans celebrates his 40th birthday and one of his Marvel colleagues had an amusing way of marking the occasion.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, shared a picture of his ‘number one Chris’ in an Instagram post where he wished a happy birthday to Evans.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” wrote the Australian star in the caption.

Except, the image in the post wasn’t of Evans at all. It was Chris Pratt, who is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Hemsworth.

This little gag harkens back to a debate from a few months ago when Pratt’s Marvel friends rallied around the Guardians of the Galaxy actor after swathes of people named him as their least favourite Hollywood Chris, mostly due to his supposed political leanings.

Hemsworth sly dig at Evans has already received more than 3 million likes at the time of writing and many comments thought his joke was hilarious.

“Nice one” wrote Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who stars alongside Hemsworth in Netflix action movie Extraction. Another person said: “Man, Chris have changed over the years.”

It remains to be seen what Evans will say in response but he’s never short of a witty reply on social media.

