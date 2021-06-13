'We really do need to put our faith into action:' Rector retires from full-time ministry
HANCOCK — For the first Sunday in more than 40 years, the Rev. F. Allan Weatherholt Jr. is not the rector at St. Thomas' Episcopal Parish Church in Hancock. Weatherholt's last service at St. Thomas was on June 6. His retirement means more than a change at the church. It also means a change at the community, where Weatherholt has spent decades in roles that ranged from chaplain for police departments to president of a social service organization.