Hornell, NY

Two Locations Nominated for State and National Register of Historic Places

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago
Two local landmarks have been nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Rockland Silk Mill, Steuben County – Located in Hornell, this former industrial facility dates to 1894 and helped establish the city as the nation’s second-largest silk manufacturer, earning it the title “City of Silk.” The facility was used by several such enterprises before closing in 1923.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

