Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Eriksen had cardiac arrest but test results are normal, Danish team doctor says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmGaT_0aSqmJ7c00
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team's doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear.

"He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

"The exams that have been done so far look fine," Boesen added. "We don't have an explanation to why it happened."

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his team mates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher. read more

The Danish players had been in contact with Eriksen via a video conference, said Peter Moller, director of Danish football association DBU.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen had told him he did not remember much from Saturday's collapse and that he was eager to get back on to the pitch.

"He would like for us to play on," Hjulmand said. "He said he feels like he could go out and play again. Christian feels best when he's got a football close to his feet."

Hjulmand quoted the midfielder as saying: "I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I'm about to go training now, boys."

"Christian is in good spirits and it's a huge relief for the players after all this uncertainty," Hjulmand said. "There is no doubt that we have been on the ropes."

Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.

The Group B game was halted and eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0 with their only attempt of the game. read more

Former Danish internationals Peter Schmeichel and Michael Laudrup have criticised governing body UEFA over their handling of the collapse. The players were given the option to finish the game on Saturday evening or on Sunday. read more

"Looking back, I honestly don't think that we should have been back on the pitch," Hjulmand said. "I have thought about whether I could have done things differently."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Laudrup
Person
Kasper Hjulmand
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Peter Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrest#Football#Danish#Dbu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccernbnews24.com

‘He was gone’ – Denmark team doctor says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest before being resuscitated as Inter midfielder makes vow from hospital bed

Denmark’s group physician has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and ‘was gone’ earlier than he was resuscitated by the medical group. The Inter midfielder collapsed throughout Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. AFP. He’s not out of the woods but but it surely...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's ex-Tottenham doctor claims it's a MIRACLE he survived 'probable cardiac arrest' after collapsing in Euro 2020 game... and warns no fitness tests are 'foolproof' in football

Christian Eriksen probably suffered a cardiac arrest but staged a remarkable recovery, according to his former cardiologist at Tottenham Hotspur. Professor Sanjay Sharma, who put the former Tottenham midfielder through an annual battery of tests between 2013 and 2020, said Eriksen had no known history of heart problems – but that no tests were ‘foolproof’.
Soccermelodyinter.com

âChristian Eriksen unlikely to play football againâ â Cardiologist says after player’s cardiac arrest

Danish player, Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play again after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 tournament during Saturday’s Group B clash between Denmark and Finland on Saturday evening, June 12. LIB reported how Eriksen, 29, fell to the ground in shocking scenes at the Parken Stadium, soon before half-time and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital. Read HERE.
Soccersamachar-news.com

Christian Eriksen’s Pulse Had Stopped, Says Denmark Team Doctor as He Describes How They Got Him Back

Denmark’s team doctor described the harrowing moment he realised Christian Eriksen’s pulse had stopped as medics worked desperately to save him in front of traumatised players and a stunned crowd on Saturday. Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen and he was later said to be “awake” in hospital and his condition had stabilised. “We were called on the pitch when Christian fell down, I didn’t see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious,” doctor Martin Boesen told a post-match media conference.
UEFASun-Journal

Euro 2020 roundup: Danish player was resuscitated after cardiac arrest

COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness. “He...
Sportshelloniceworld.com

England players had cardiac screening tests to help avoid awful Christian Eriksen incident

The England squad reportedly underwent cardiac screening tests in a bid to reduce the risk of suffering a similar incident to Christian Eriksen’s horrifying collpase. Eriksen, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday afternoon, with the heroic actions of his teammates and medics – who used a defibrillator – saving his life.
Soccerhotnewhiphop.com

Christian Eriksen Was "Gone" Before Resuscitation: Denmark Team Doctor Says

Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, says that star midfielder Christian Eriksen was "gone" before cardiac resuscitation after he collapsed during a Euro Cup group match against Finland, Saturday. "He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Boesen said in a press conference, Sunday. "How close...
SoccerAS.com

Eriksen to be fitted with heart implant following cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with an implant to help to regulate his heart rhythm after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 match with Finland. The midfielder was given CPR on the pitch during the first half of the match in Copenhagen last week before being taken to hospital, where he is stable.
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan post open letter to Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan have posted an open letter to Christian Eriksen as their player makes a positive recovery from his cardiac arrest suffered while in action for Denmark at the Euros. Inter have released an open letter to their midfielder:. “They weren't normal days, those that we counted from Saturday, from...