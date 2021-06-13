Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Atlanta Braves (29-33, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins are 12-9 against the rest of their division. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 14-18 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 91 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 18, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Thompson notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Max Fried registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is slugging .425.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (undisclosed), Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Grant Dayton
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Jeff Brigham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The National League#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Catchers to Stream for Week 12 (6/21-6/27)

Catcher is a barren wasteland! Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. Some people go catcherless, which is a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league if you can properly use that extra spot. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

Adam Wainwright was proud to pitch the 26th complete game of his career, no matter how long it went. “I’ll take them however they give them to me,” he said. “If the next one is a five-inning rainout, I’ll take that one, too. I like going the distance. That’s a notch on the belt. That’s what we strive to do.”
MLBFulton Sun

Smyly, Acuna fuel Braves past Cardinals for DH split

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly knows his first season with the Atlanta Braves hasn't gone as smoothly as he thought it would. After shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals, Smyly believes he's on the right track to better consistency. "I guess pretty up and down, you know?" he said. "I...
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The Atlanta Braves split a twin-bill against the St. Louis Cardinals on Fathers Day at Truist Park. The home team fell in the opener 9-1, but emerged as the victors in the night cap 1-0. It allowed Atlanta to take the four-game National League series versus St. Louis 3-1 and finish their latest six-game homestand with an even three wins and three losses.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob deGrom throws 5 scoreless as Mets win DH opener

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader. Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive...
MLBYardbarker

Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates: Trey Mancini

Welcome back to the Atlanta Braves “way too early trade candidates” column. The Atlanta Braves have plenty of holes; one trade will not be enough to put them over the top. However, they have such a strong core that catching the Mets is far from unfathomable, and some trade scenarios make sense for Alex Anthopoulos to consider at the deadline.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mills, Cubs bullpen shutout Marlins at Wrigley

Alec Mills pitched five impressive innings, and his bullpen added four perfect frames, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Mills (3-1) threw a season-high 77 pitches, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three. Mills, who allowed no extra-base...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies Slugging Since Ozuna’s Arrest

We take a look at Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies season and how he’s stepped up for the Braves since Marcell Ozuna’s arrest. Ozzie Albies is having yet another wonderful season for the Atlanta Braves. This season, his success will be critically tied to the ultimate success of the team by the season’s end.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Atlanta plays New York after Morton’s strong showing

Atlanta Braves (35-37, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-31, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Charlie...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-38, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-27, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA, .74 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -279, Pirates +233; over/under is 7...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Diamondbacks take 19-game road losing streak to San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants return home to get their first look at Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Matt Peacock when the National League West rivals open a four-game series on Monday night. Left-hander Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79 ERA) is expected to get the ball for the Giants, who have the best...