Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Slumping Pirates look to break 6-game slide against Brewers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Brewers are 16-10 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .324.

The Pirates are 7-21 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .296, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Trevor Richards earned his first victory and Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Chad Kuhl registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .226 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Oviedo
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Trevor Cahill
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slumping#Era#The National League#Nl Central Division#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Brewers — 6/13/2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-40) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-27) - Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 2:10 p.m. Stadium: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wis. Pirates: Wil Crowe - RHP - (0-4) – 7.26 ERA - 28 total Ks. Brewers: Adrian Houser - RHP - (4-5) – 3.66 ERA – 52 total Ks. Probable...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction, 6/21/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Brett Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, 2nd in NL Central) are headed to Chase Field on Monday where they'll meet the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, 5th in NL West). As a unit, the Milwaukee Brewers are putting up 4.0 runs per outing, which puts them at 22nd in MLB. They have 269 runs scored while holding a team OBP of .299. The Brewers have hit 90 doubles as a team and have knocked 80 balls out of the park. They have compiled 257 runs batted in in addition to 463 hits so far this year, and their team batting average sits at .210. Milwaukee has a slugging percentage of .365 and have struck out 680 times, while taking a walk on 245 occasions.
MLBESPN

Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER --  Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorados four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 7, Rockies 6

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – The Milwaukee Brewers split a four-game weekend series with the Rockies with a 7-6 win in Denver on Sunday. Kolten Wong led the way, going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, including a two-run homer in the 5th inning. Daniel Vogelbach finished 2 for 5 with two singles and one RBI, which turned out the be the game-winner.
MLBallfans.co

3 Milwaukee Brewers trades to boost postseason odds

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the first big trade of the 2021 MLB season, acquiring Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays. With this team clearly buying in the hopes of making the postseason, the MLB trade deadline offers plenty of possibilities for Milwaukee. Unlike many contenders in the National...
MLBCBS Sports

Milwaukee Brewers

Cousins had his contract selected by the Brewers on Monday. The right-hander will join the Brewers for his first taste of major-league action after receiving a promotion to Triple-A Nashville in late May. Cousins began the season at Double-A Biloxi and has a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings between the two minor-league levels. Zach Godley was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MLBTimes Union

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' Derek Fisher activated from IL; Kolten Wong almost ready to return

The Brewers have fought through a pile of injuries to post a 38-30 record, good for a tie with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. While still far from fully healthy, the Brew Crew are starting to get closer to full strength, as outfielder Derek Fisher was activated off the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (Utilityman Tim Lopes was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move.) In addition, manager Craig Counsell is “somewhat optimistic” that second baseman Kolten Wong is ready to return from his own trip to the IL.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kolten Wong, Daniel Vogelbach help Brewers top Rockies

Kolten Wong homered among his three hits, Daniel Vogelbach and Derek Fisher had two hits apiece and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 in Denver on Sunday. Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in his only inning of relief and Brad Boxberger earned his third...
MLBnumberfire.com

Avisail Garcia batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Avisail Garcia in right field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will play in right field and bat cleanup for the Brewers Monday, while Derek Fisher takes a seat. Garcia is arguably having the best season of his career at age 30, with...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Pirates 6, White Sox 3

The White Sox (43-30) hoped that getting out of Houston would result in an immediate end to their losing streak. Unfortunately, despite a quality start from Lucas Giolito, the South Siders could not beat the Pirates (26-45), so they have lost five in a row. This is their longest losing...
NFLthedp.com

Penn alum Jake Cousins called up to MLB to pitch for Milwaukee Brewers

For the first time since 2013, a Penn alumnus will play in the MLB, as relief pitcher Jake Cousins was called up to the majors on Monday to play for the Milwaukee Brewers. Cousins was put into action right away on Monday night in the first game of a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started his MLB career off strong, pitching two scoreless and hitless innings and throwing a team-high five strikeouts in a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shut out Diamondbacks 5-0, but lose Daniel Vogelbach to a hamstring injury

After the Brewers’ bad game yesterday, they managed to turn the tables with a much better day today. Unfortunately, it came with an injury for the second straight day. The game started off quick, as Kolten Wong hit the third pitch of the game out to right for a quick 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta allowed a ground rule double to Ketel Marte and a walk to David Peralta in the first, but nothing else. However, the Diamondbacks lost Marte for the game with left hamstring tightness.
MLBaudacy.com

Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start....
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Freddy Peralta, Brewers shut out Diamondbacks

Kolten Wong led off the game with a home run and Freddy Peralta tossed six strong innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Arizona was held to two hits and lost for the 32nd time in its last 35 games. The D-backs ended their franchise-record, 17-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory in Monday’s series opener.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 6/21/21

We’re looking at a smaller six-game main slate to begin the week, and while there’s some solid pitching talent available to us, there isn’t necessarily an obvious top option. On the hitting side, the Houston Astros have the highest implied total by a sizable margin. Our daily helper is available...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros getting comfortable with Yordan Alvarez in left field

BALTIMORE — Any hesitancy to play Yordan Alvarez in the outfield appears gone. Manager Dusty Baker stuck the hulking designated hitter in left field on June 2 against the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez emerged unscathed and the skipper felt at ease. On Monday against the Orioles, Baker...