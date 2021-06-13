Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks take 9-game slide into matchup with Angels

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (32-32, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-45, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-2, 10.03 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +115, Angels -133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last nine games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-18 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .384.

The Angels are 14-16 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .310 is fifteenth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the lineup with an OBP of .354.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Alex Claudio earned his first victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Joakim Soria took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 17 home runs and is slugging .597.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .220 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Angels: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

