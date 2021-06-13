Cancel
Rangers, streaking Kiner-Falefa set for matchup with Dodgers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Texas Rangers (25-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-26, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.26 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (5-0, 2.56 ERA, .89 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -259, Rangers +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 20-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Rangers are 10-24 on the road. Texas has slugged .374 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .533.

The Rangers won the last meeting 12-1. Kolby Allard earned his second victory and Isiah Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Trevor Bauer took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 63 hits and has 34 RBIs.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 77 hits and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Ian Kennedy: (hamstring), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Nick Solak: (knee), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

