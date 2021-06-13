Cancel
Ray expected to start for the Blue Jays against Red Sox

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (32-30, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-26, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +104, Blue Jays -121; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 16-7 against teams from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 91 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 20, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Steven Matz recorded his seventh victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Nick Pivetta took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 49 RBIs and is batting .272.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 33 extra base hits and is batting .338.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

