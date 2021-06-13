Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bubic scheduled to start for Kansas City against Oakland

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Bubic scheduled to start for Kansas City against Oakland

Kansas City Royals (30-33, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (6-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -197, Royals +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 21-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 82 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-18 on the road. Kansas City has hit 62 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 11-2. James Kaprielian earned his third victory and Matt Chapman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jackson Kowar took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 32 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Perez leads the Royals with 42 RBIs and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Royals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
257K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Jesse Hahn
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Jackson Kowar
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubic#Era#Athletics 197#The Kansas City Royals#The Oakland Athletics#The American League#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Matt Chapman hitting second in Athletics' Tuesday lineup against Texas

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Chapman will operate the hot corner after Chad Pinder was moved to right field, Mark Canha was shifted to left, and Tony Kemp was sent to the bench. In a righty versus lefty matchup against...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Oakland’s Chapman puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Oakland Athletics (45-30, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (26-47, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +132, Athletics -152; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Productive against Kansas City

Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals. Cabrera is enduring a rough year in 2021 but has been seeing the ball better of late. Aside from posting his second three-hit performance of the campaign, it's worth noting Cabrera has hit safely in all but one of Detroit's last nine games, though he only has two multi-hit performances in that span. The veteran slugger is only hitting .210 on the season, but that figure increases to .297 when taking into account only his last nine contests.
NFLYardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Schedule Announced

The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason schedule has been announced as the NFL moves to a three-game preseason slate as the 2021 season will be the league's first 17-game regular-season campaign. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, and now the dates and times have...
MLBWichita Eagle

Kris Bubic hammered for four Angels home runs as Kansas City Royals fall below .500

For the second consecutive night the Kansas City Royals saw a young starting pitcher struggle early and build a deficit that their offense couldn’t overcome. Left-hander Kris Bubic entered the night having allowed just two home runs this season, but the Los Angeles Angels blasted four against him during a 8-1 win in the second game of their three-game series in front of an announced 9,387 on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
MLBnumberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting on Tuesday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto is getting the nod at shortstop while batting ninth in the order against Angels starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

Cincinnati Reds (32-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-27, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Reds +127; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/20

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Won't start Saturday

Bubic will not start Saturday's game against the Red Sox and will be available out of the bullpen beginning Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Bubic originally lined up to take the ball Saturday, but the Royals have opted to skip him and Jackson Kowar with the club having an off day Thursday and another off day Monday. Both Bubic and Kowar will be available out of the bullpen Friday and it's not clear what the Royals are planning to do with their rotation past this weekend. Brad Keller and Mike Minor will move up to start Saturday and Sunday respectively.
MLBPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Dalbec’s 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday. Dalbec, Boston's No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with...
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins put Byron Buxton back on IL with hand injury

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a left hand fracture. Buxton suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. It was only his third game back from the IL after missing six weeks with a hip injury. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that Buxton could be out through at least August. The Twins called up Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move. He will replace Buxton in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday afternoon's contest against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Max Kepler has been moved up to the second spot in the order in place of Buxton.
MLBnumberfire.com

Hunter Dozier starting for Kansas City Friday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier is getting the nod in left field while batting sixth in the order against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Dozier for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 9 Nastiest Pitches from Saturday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBESPN

Dyson double caps 10-pitch AB, Royals top Red Sox 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. It was a...