Padres look to stop 4-game slide against Mets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

San Diego Padres (37-29, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (32-24, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-4, 5.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +113, Padres -131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mets are 17-5 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .380 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Padres have gone 16-15 away from home. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .364.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-1. Marcus Stroman earned his sixth victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Joe Musgrove took his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 45 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Billy McKinney: (knee), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

