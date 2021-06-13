One ABQ Today: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash & recycling collection does not take place this weekend.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified Sunday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Tune in virtually tomorrow for Mayor Keller's Telephone Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Registration to ask questions during the call has closed. Mayor Tim Keller and City leaders will answer questions from people across Albuquerque who want to know more about the City's response to coronavirus, reopening of City facilities, and our plans for recovery.

Upcoming Reminders

Want to serve on a board or commission?

If you are interested in serving on a City of Albuquerque Board or Commission, apply via the online application. The application works for all boards and commissions. You may apply to serve on any board at any time, even if there are no current vacancies. Find all City boards and commissions and vacancies.