Albuquerque, NM

One ABQ Today: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash & recycling collection does not take place this weekend.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified Sunday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Tune in virtually tomorrow for Mayor Keller's Telephone Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. Registration to ask questions during the call has closed. Mayor Tim Keller and City leaders will answer questions from people across Albuquerque who want to know more about the City's response to coronavirus, reopening of City facilities, and our plans for recovery.

Upcoming Reminders

Want to serve on a board or commission?

If you are interested in serving on a City of Albuquerque Board or Commission, apply via the online application. The application works for all boards and commissions. You may apply to serve on any board at any time, even if there are no current vacancies. Find all City boards and commissions and vacancies.

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016.

Special Procedures for June 25, 2021 Special City Council Meeting

Attendance: In response to the ongoing Public Health Emergency, the Special City Council Meeting on Friday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. will be held via Zoom video conference. Viewing: Members of the public will have the ability to view the meeting through GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16, or to stream live on the GOVTV website at https://www.cabq.gov/culturalservices/govtv, or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/xRez4q3XlZw. The GOVTV live stream can be accessed at these addresses from most smartphones, tablets, or computers.
Juneteenth is Back at Civic Plaza This Year

ALBUQUERQUE — This year Juneteenth is back at Civic Plaza with a three-day event. With the theme Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), this year’s Juneteenth will celebrate Black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, performers, and more during June 18-20. Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, was first celebrated in 1866 in the state of Texas. View event highlights, musical acts, livestreams and more at www.nmjuneteenth.com.
Commercial Portion of Mixed-Use Nuevo Atrisco Project Moving Forward

New retail, food, entertainment, and office options are one step closer to being added to a $24 million mixed-use project underway on the West Side. Today the Albuquerque Development Commission recommended that City Council approve the commercial portion of Nuevo Atrisco, which saw construction of its affordable housing segment completed last year at the northwest corner of Central and Unser NW.
Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE LABOR MANAGEMENT RELATIONS BOARD (BOARD) is considering amending the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board’s procedural rules in Parts 1-3 of Title 11 Chapter 21 NMAC (Proposed Rules), adopted by the Board on April 13, 2021, to conform with amendments to the City of Albuquerque Labor-Management Relations Ordinance, §§ 3-2-1 et seq. R.O.A. 1994, and changes required by the State of New Mexico Public Employees Labor Relations Board pursuant to § 10-7E-10 NMSA 1978 of the New Mexico Public Employee Bargaining Act, §§10-7E-1 et. seq. NMSA 1978. The Board will conduct a virtual public meeting to receive public comment on its proposal on June 21, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, via Zoom. Except for any portion of the meeting that may be closed by the Board pursuant to the provision of the New Mexico Open Meetings Act, the meeting will be open to the public.
City Backs Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar Economic Development Projects

City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department (EDD) projects supporting Bueno Foods and Affordable Solar in Albuquerque are proceeding after passing unanimously at today’s City Council meeting. The Bueno Foods project includes Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) and Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds. The Affordable Solar project includes IRBs and LEDA funding.
Mayor Keller Vetoes Gas Tax

Today, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed a City Council proposal for a 2-cent gasoline tax initiative in the city of Albuquerque. “The Duke City is climbing out of one of the worst economic crises in our lifetime. This is just not the time to entertain a gas tax while families and businesses are recovering from the pandemic, and when financial forecasting is uncertain. We believe in roads and infrastructure improvements and encourage the sponsors to work with the Administration on options down the road,” said Mayor Keller.
Public Provides Input on Cannabis Zoning and Gas Tax

Last week, City of Albuquerque Constituent Services sought input from residents on the topics of cannabis zoning and the proposed gas tax. Questions addressed issues such as residents’ interest in seeing city-level regulations for upcoming statewide legalization, where cannabis retail should be located, and other issues impacting neighborhoods across the city.
City of Albuquerque Expands ‘Job Training Albuquerque’ with New UNM and WESST Partnerships

Job Training Albuquerque (JTA), the City of Albuquerque’s workforce development program developed by Mayor Tim Keller’s administration, is expanding its course listings this summer, now offering high-demand skills training through The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management and WESST, a nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs in New Mexico. Launched...
Mayor Keller Signs 2022 Recovery Budget and Albuquerque Rescue Plan, Authorizing $1.26 Billion in Operating and Stimulus Funding

Today, Mayor Tim Keller signed the $1.2 billion FY22 Operating Budget, fully funding top city priorities without raising taxes, and the Albuquerque Rescue Plan which allocates an additional $59.8 million in the first phase of federal recovery funding. Mayor Keller was joined by City Council President Cynthia Borrego and Committee of the Whole Chair, Councilor Klarissa Peña.
Give your input to the City

Next week, there are some big issues coming up at City Hall. We’d like to get your thoughts on adult-use cannabis and a proposed Gas Tax increase if you have a moment. City Government wants to hear from you on these important issues. Please complete this short poll (estimated completion time 3 minutes) and provide valuable input to City leaders.
One ABQ Today: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Thursday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. The City will collect trash, recycling, and large items on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Bus Status. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule...
One ABQ Today: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Wednesday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m. Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules. Events. Keep Albuquerque Beautiful is teaming up with the New Mexico...