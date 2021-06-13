CIF Track: Wilson Boys Bring Home CIF-SS Title On Magical Day
Somehow, PJ Jefferson still had the energy to dance. The Iowa-bound Wilson senior put on a heroic performance on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Track & Field Finals, winning both the 300 hurdles and the 400 (becoming just the second-ever athlete to do so), and running strong legs for the Bruins’ second-place 4×100 and first-place 4×400 teams. The latter of those relays clinched the boys’ Division 1 team championship for Wilson, the Bruin boys’ first title since 1992.www.the562.org