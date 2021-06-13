CIF Track: Wilson Boys Bring Home CIF-SS Title On Magical Day

Saturday was a special day for the stars of Long Beach’s track and field scene. Local athletes put on a show and proved that no sport in the city can hang with track and field as Long Beach Poly finished first in the Division 1 girls’ race and second in the Division 1 boys’ race, and Wilson won the Division 1 boys’ crown and finished fourth in the girls’ race. With Lakewood’s fifth-place finish on the girls’ side and a runner-up finish for the St. Anthony girls in Division 4, the local schools brought home two championship and two runner-up plaques, as well as had six top-five finishes across both genders.