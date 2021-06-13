Cancel
Long Beach, CA

CIF Track: Wilson Boys Bring Home CIF-SS Title On Magical Day

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 9 days ago
Somehow, PJ Jefferson still had the energy to dance. The Iowa-bound Wilson senior put on a heroic performance on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Track & Field Finals, winning both the 300 hurdles and the 400 (becoming just the second-ever athlete to do so), and running strong legs for the Bruins’ second-place 4×100 and first-place 4×400 teams. The latter of those relays clinched the boys’ Division 1 team championship for Wilson, the Bruin boys’ first title since 1992.

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

The 562

Long Beach Poly Girls Basketball Tops Rosary For CIF State Regional Title!

In a year full of unprecedented feats, the Long Beach Poly girls' basketball team accomplished a lot of "firsts" on Saturday night, a difficult thing to do for that program. They became the first Poly team to play after graduation, with the season extending deep into June (when normally seasons ends in March), and also the first to win a CIF-SS title and a CIF State Regional title at home. The Jackrabbits accomplished the second feat in the Ron Palmer Pavilion on Saturday with a dominant 58-28 win over Rosary, capping a magical and historic 18-2 season.
The 562

CIF Golf: Wilson's Emi Sverduk Wins State Southern Regional

They say the waiting is the hardest part, so Wilson junior Emi Sverduk saved the hardest part for last on Tuesday at the CIF State Southern Regional. Sverduk went out early at Brookside Golf Course and posted a 3-under round that put her in the running of the CIF title, but she had to wait and watch the leaderboard for all of the other competitors to finish.
The 562

CIF State Basketball: Long Beach Poly Wins Sluggish Game With Hamilton

You could run down a checklist of what could lead an elite team to have a tough game, and Tuesday evening's CIF State Division 1A Southern California Regional opener between Long Beach Poly and Hamilton would check off every item. It was the Jackrabbits' first game since their CIF-SS Division 1 championship win, for one. It was swelteringly hot in Poly's gym, for another, and the early start time combined with the heat meant there wasn't much energy coming from the crowd.
The 562

PODCAST: Behind The Scenes Of Long Beach Championships

This week on the show we're talking to athletes and coaches from some of the most successful Long Beach teams this month. 38:00 Millikan baseball hosting CIF Championship at Bohl Dimond at Blair Field. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for...
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Hart, CIF Baseball

Millikan hosted Hart in the 2021 CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.o…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
The 562

CIF State Basketball: Long Beach Poly Falls Short To Narbonne

A frustrating season for the Long Beach Poly boys' basketball team came to an end Tuesday evening in the first round of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 2A playoffs. The Jackrabbits were once again plagued by uneven effort as well as flashes of brilliance in a narrow defeat, 67-65, to Narbonne.
The 562

TODAY: Long Beach Poly Basketball Teams Open State Playoffs

Both Long Beach Poly basketball teams received a top seed in their bracket of the CIF State playoffs, which begin today in the Ron Palmer Pavilion with semifinals Thursday and Southern California Regional championships on Saturday. As long as the Jackrabbits advance, their games will be at home because the higher seed always hosts in the state playoffs.
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Hart, CIF Baseball Semifinal

For the first time in 20 years, Millikan Baseball is one win away from the CIF-SS championship game. The Rams are fresh off a 9-0 win at Saugus in the Division 3 quarterfinals, and are hosting top-seeded Hart in Tuesday's semifinal. It will be Millikan's first home game of the...
The 562

VIDEO: CIF Track & Field Championships

It was a historic day for Long Beach's high schools at the 2021 CIF-SS Division 1 Track & Field Championships at Trabuco Hills High School.For more coverage …. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
The 562

ROUNDUP: Long Beach Stars Shine At CIF-SS Track & Field Finals

Saturday was a special day for the stars of Long Beach's track and field scene. Local athletes put on a show and proved that no sport in the city can hang with track and field as Long Beach Poly finished first in the Division 1 girls' race and second in the Division 1 boys' race, and Wilson won the Division 1 boys' crown and finished fourth in the girls' race. With Lakewood's fifth-place finish on the girls' side and a runner-up finish for the St. Anthony girls in Division 4, the local schools brought home two championship and two runner-up plaques, as well as had six top-five finishes across both genders.
The 562

Basketball: St. Anthony's Caveness Departs For Long Beach State Job

Professionally, last Friday was the greatest moment of Alen Caveness' career. The seventh-year St. Anthony boys' basketball coach signed an NCAA contract and is departing the high school ranks after a historically successful career with the Saints. He's accepted a position as an assistant on Dan Monson's Long Beach State men's basketball coaching staff.
The 562

CIF Track: Jordan's Xavier Heard Makes School History At Finals

Jordan senior Xavier Heard has talked a lot over the last month about fulfilling his family's proud athletic history at Jordan High. There has been a long line of Heards who've gone through the Panther hallways in North Long Beach, many of whom have been standout athletes as well. On Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals, Heard officially stamped his family name all over the Panthers' record book, setting a new school record in the discus with a fourth-place mark of 161-1, which was a PR of more than 16 feet.
The 562

CIF Track: Millikan's Monrroy Has Strong Showing At CIF-SS Finals

The future remains bright for Millikan's Samarra Monrroy, who had a strong showing at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals on Saturday at Trabuco Hills. Monrroy, a junior, is a soccer player who burst onto the statewide track and field scene as a freshman with a standout season, finishing as a state runner-up in the 400. With her sophomore season erased by COVID-19, Monrroy was looking for a strong junior campaign to set up what could be a very memorable senior season.
The 562

CIF Track: Long Beach Poly Girls Win CIF-SS Title, Boys Are Runner-Ups

Two decades of dominance for the Long Beach Poly girls' track and field program continued on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Track and Field Finals, as the Jackrabbit girls brought home their 21st CIF-SS championship. Only once since the year 2000 have the Poly girls failed to finish either first or second at the CIF-SS Finals, and their 21st championship makes them the winningest high school team on any campus in the city, breaking a tie with the Poly boys' basketball program.