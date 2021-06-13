Cancel
Four concerts announced for Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center [Spotlight]

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following concerts were announced this week for Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center:. Judas Priest, one of heavy metal’s all-time greats, will kick off its 50th anniversary tour with a concert Sept. 8 at Santander Arena. The "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" will also feature Sabaton as openers and is being fueled by the highest-charting album of Priest’s career, "Firepower," which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200. Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour, which will run throughout September and November, will feature a variety of special effects to enhance the might of Priest’s metal.

