Less expensive than other NX models, but less powerful, too. Shopping for a luxury SUV on the low end of the price scale can be tricky. You could select a subcompact SUV to better fit your budget, but these extra-small models often compromise on passenger and cargo space. Going up a size solves that problem but might strain your budget. There might be a solution, however: the 2022 Lexus NX 250. As long as you don't need the speediest SUV on the block, the new NX 250 could save you serious coin.