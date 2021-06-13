Cancel
Essex County, MA

Foundation launches $2 million plan to close 'digital divide'

By Paul Leighton Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 9 days ago

The Essex County Community Foundation has announced a $2 million initiative to help thousands of residents who lack access to a computer or an internet connection. The organization said its goal over the next three years is to provide free or affordable internet access to 10,000 households and businesses, reliable devices to 5,000 people, and digital literacy training for 1,000 people and businesses in Essex County.

www.gloucestertimes.com
