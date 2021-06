Penn State is hosting a pair of visitors on Tuesday as it aims to maximize the final week of a recruiting quiet period. Class of 2022 end/linebacker Micah Wing, who has offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Rutgers among other suitors, is in town for an unofficial visit. The Delaware native is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and is one of a number of front-seven defenders that the Lions are still pursuing with just Philadelphia four-star end Ken Talley committed in that category.