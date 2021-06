Success is not about age, and it’s not determined by how big, it is a function of individual effort channeled towards acceptable human value. This is true for Navia Robinson and her fans accept her for the value she brings to the world of entertainment in her dancing and modeling career. If you know her from the role of D’Asia in the TV series Being Mary Jane on BET TV or you happen to know her on the Vampire Diaries on the CW TV series, we believe you will like to know more about this rising star. Although she is still very much a kid, her roles in several celebrated television series and movies have placed this young star in the league of famous adult stars. We have taken the time to research this young celebrity to give you undiluted information. Please enjoy reading for more discoveries about Miss Robinson.