Las Vegas, NV

Nevadans hold vigil following Supreme Court decision against a pathway to permanent residency for TPS holders, call for action from Congress

By Jannelle Calderon
thenevadaindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonstrators participate in a vigil in response to a Supreme Court ruling against individuals with Temporary Protected Status in front of the Lloyd D George Courthouse in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) Immigration advocates, families and supporters gathered Thursday evening outside the federal courthouse...

thenevadaindependent.com
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court dismisses moot 'Remain in Mexico' case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as moot a case filed against the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), former President Trump 's signature border management program that was nixed by the Biden administration earlier this month. Under MPP, also known as "Remain in Mexico," prospective asylum-seekers found crossing the U.S.-Mexico border...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court shuts down moot challenge to Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June. The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.
Congress & CourtsBoston University

POV: Supreme Court Rules That over 400,000 Immigrants are Ineligible to Permanently Remain in United States

Decision will “have a devastating and far-reaching impact” on thousands of immigrant families. Congress created Temporary Protected Status (TPS) through the Immigration Act of 1990 as a means of protecting noncitizens whose home countries are experiencing ongoing armed conflict (such as civil war), an environmental disaster (such as earthquake or hurricane), or an epidemic. Today, more than 400,000 noncitizens in the United States have TPS status, enabling them to apply for work authorization and to remain in the United States safely, with their families and communities—often for years, or even decades.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

American Samoans are the latest victims of these ignorant Supreme Court rulings

The principle that anyone born in the United States is an American citizen is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. But in a divided decision Tuesday, a federal appeals court reaffirmed the unique inapplicability of the citizenship clause to one of America’s six federal territories— American Samoa, the only one of the six where birthright citizenship does not currently apply.
Congress & CourtsAmerican Thinker

Another good unanimous decision from the Supreme Court

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley noticed something interesting a little while ago: the Supreme Court has released a string of unanimous decisions, something the modern Court seldom does. He believes that the Court may subtly be telling Democrats not to alter the Court's numbers for partisan purposes. It's certainly telling that, on Monday, the Supreme Court released another unanimous decision, this one holding that people who enter the country illegally cannot get green cards under the "Temporary Protected Status" program. Even more surprisingly, Justice Elena Kagan, a leftist, wrote the decision.
Congress & Courtssouthernillinoisnow.com

Supreme Court: No green card for TPS holders after illegal entry

(WASHINGTON) — A unanimous Supreme Court on Monday said immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally cannot apply for green cards simply because they enjoy Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The decision is a setback for thousands of U.S. residents who are temporarily protected from deportation because of unsafe conditions in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Supreme Court unmasks brain-dead party

In a stunning decision last week, the Supreme Court ripped the mask off the Republican Party. According to the nation’s highest court, the party no longer has anything to offer the American people. Of course, the Supreme Court didn’t say that directly, but that’s the indisputable meaning of their ruling...