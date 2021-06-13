Broadway in Wichita season resurrected for 2021-22
The 2021-22 Broadway in Wichita schedule looks an awful lot like the 2020-21 lineup that was announced 16 months ago. The four musicals – “The Lion King,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “An Officer and a Gentleman” – were announced last March, about a week before the emergence of a global pandemic that shut down nearly every facet of life, of which the touring theater industry is ready to make a comeback, Amy Hamm says.www.kansas.com