There's a new horror film about YouTubers trapped in a haunted house
No, you didn’t read that wrong: there really is an upcoming film about YouTubers who get trapped in an underwater haunted house. New horror film The Deep House stars Camille Rowe and James Jagger as two YouTubers who go diving in a far away lake in search of video content, when they find an old house that over time has been submerged in water. Obviously, they decide to go inside only to discover the house has some dark secrets and to make things worse, they’re running out of oxygen…i-d.vice.com