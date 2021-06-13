There's a new horror film about YouTubers trapped in a haunted house

"Do you know how to get out of this forest?" "This is not a forest." Netflix has revealed the unsettling full-length official trailer for a creepy horror offering this summer, along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror movie at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house and a "spine-chilling cult." Described as "the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre," which is quite a freaky twist. Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. This looks super scary and entirely fresh, despite that clever marketing trick of it (not) being "A Classic Horror Story." Take a look.