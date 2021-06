Arizona’s bullpen, a surprising strength of this year’s team, will be without two of its top weapons this weekend for the Super Regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star is reporting that left-hander relievers Randy Abshier and Gil Luna have been placed on interim suspension by the UA’s Dean of Students due to a “recent off-campus incident involving other university students.” Neither will be available for Friday’s 6 p.m. PT opener against Ole Miss, and their status beyond that is uncertain.