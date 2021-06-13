Cancel
The wrong music director? Here we go again

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat the excellent Melbourne based Ben Northey has been overlooked is amazing.But then look at MD Galaise’s track record with the QSO appointment…. I believe he is effectively much of that, minus the title. Indeed. And with Aust’s borders as tight as they are, he will soon get very frustrated...

slippedisc.com
MusicSlipped Disc

Sad news: Canada mourns a formative music director, 71

Jeanne Lamon, foudner of the baroque ensemble Tafelmusik, died today in Victoria, aged 71. She was the ensemble’s music diretor from from 1981 to 2014, earning Canada a place at the high table of period performance. From the official cv:. Jeanne Lamon began to specialize in baroque violin in the...
Musicpopwrapped.com

Can Guru? Talks New Single “Winner Today”

Born in Ottignies, Belgium, Can Guru? – AKA Colin Crichton – grew up submerged in the world of classical music before immersing himself in electro-trip-hop. After moving from Belgium to Manchester, England, he honed his skills and talents amongst the DJ scene while studying Sound Engineering at Salford University. Inspired by indulging in live music ranging from The Chemical Brothers, Aphex Twins and 808 State, his latest endeavour, “Winner Today” oozes in trap flushes and a trip-hop, electro soundscape, dipping into hip-hop and indie fusions. The single is a message of and about never giving up and patching up the bruises of life as he explains: “The song is about the ups and downs of winning one day and maybe losing it all the next, but never to give up on your dreams and ambitions. Always getting back up after you fall over.” PopWrapped caught up with him to find out more about the story behind the track, his musical inspirations and.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Coming Releases on Tzadik

This newest CD of Zorn compositions performed by the remarkable all-star guitar trio of Bill Frisell, Julian Lage and Gyan Riley is inspired by the ancient tradition of story telling as spiritual lesson. Drawing upon Sufic, Hebrew and secular traditions, Parables is a unique collection of compositional miniatures blending folk, classical, jazz, bluegrass, world music and more. Featuring seductive moods, driving rhythms and thought provoking twists and turns, this is a charming and adventurous program of music performed by three of the most distinctive guitarists around.
Musicfilmmusicsite.com

Here We Are

Decca Classics presents the soundtrack for the drama Here We Are. The album contains the music composed by Matteo Curallo. Decca Classics presents the soundtrack for the drama Here We Are. The album contains the music composed by Matteo Curallo. In 2015 Matteo Curallo worked on the soundtracks of the...
Public Healthask.com

Music Festivals We Can't Wait to Attend Again

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, we were all hoping for things to get back to normal sooner rather than later. We certainly adapted — by altering social plans, pushing travel dates back, and carefully following newly implemented restrictions and quarantine measures. That’s not to say anything was easy; it’s been a challenging time, and we’ve all been looking forward to resuming some semblance of our “normal" lives.
North Adams, MAPosted by
WNAW

WOW: ‘Party in the Park’ is Back at Noel Field…We’re Taking Music Submissions Here

It's official, "Party in the Park' returns Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at Noel Field in North Adams. After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series, you know what it's all about. The classic cars, food, friends, family and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Party in the Park' you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to partner with Greylock Federal Credit Union to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.
Musicdnyuz.com

An Orchestra Veteran on Music’s Post-Pandemic Future

Mark Volpe grew up steeped in classical music, the son of a trumpet player in the Minnesota Orchestra. An aspiring clarinetist, he stumbled into a career managing orchestras after failing to win auditions for professional ensembles and enrolling in law school. Volpe, 63, went on to become one of music’s...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Uzumaki Director Updates Fans On When The Hell We’re Going To See The Show On Adult Swim

Originally slated to premiere Fall 2021, because of COVID-19 (of which Japan is still just getting over), Adult Swim’s highly-anticipated premiere of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki is slated to premiere October 2022. So says the director of the series Hiroshi Nagahama who notes the amount of BS the studio probably had to go through just to get the correct staff in tow during these tricky times. That said, this is a stark contrast to what Adult Swim VP Jason DeMarco said in March of last year when he said that COVID-19 had no impact on the production of the four-episode series that is slated to hit Adult Swim in America before it premieres in Japan.
Musicstereoboard.com

Chrissie Hynde Confirms Summer UK Shows Performing Bob Dylan Covers

Chrissie Hynde has lined up a run of intimate shows for the summer. The Pretenders vocalist will take over London's Royal Opera House on July 29 and 30, followed by four nights at Edinburgh's Queen's Hall between August 22 and 25. The socially distanced concerts will see Hynde performing stripped...
Theater & Dancemytheatremates.com

From Cinderella to the Court: Mark Shenton reflects on another eventful week in the theatre calendar

Lloyd Webber had previously threatened that if this was delayed, he’d defy the law and open his latest show Cinderella (featuring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role) at full capacity, not only risking but actively inviting arrest. Johnson said he was prepared to exempt Cinderella from the ongoing restrictions by making it part of a trial of large public events.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

David Leo Rice's Playlist for His Story Collection "Drifter"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. David Leo Rice's...
Musicculturesonar.com

Duran Duran Takes Us to “Future Past”

1980s MTV and top-40 mainstay Duran Duran is returning with their 15th studio album Future Past, having just released its lead-in single “Invisible”; the whole LP will be out October 22. The last time we heard from the group was 2015’s Paper Gods, which quickly jumped to #5 on the UK album charts. That makes them one of the few musicians who’ve achieved a top 10 album in every decade since their debut (also, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand).
Musicofficialcharts.com

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis and Griff take on Olivia Rodrigo for this week's Official Albums Chart Number 1

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis and Griff are challenging Olivia Rodrigo for the Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart this week. Australian duo Cave & Ellis have the highest new entry on today’s Official Albums Chart Update with Carnage following its CD and vinyl rollout this past Friday (June 18). The two Bad Seeds members released the digital edition back in February.
Musicyounghollywood.com

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Jack Antonoff

( © Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) It’s no secret that the music industry has embraced and indulged in every project that Jack Antonoff has produced in recent years, and so have we! A singer/songwriter in his own right as the frontman of the indie-pop band Bleachers and drummer/guitarist for Fun, his star truly came on the rise since working with megastar Taylor Swift, but his sound and expertise have helped to create some of the most critically-acclaimed albums of the 2010s, like Lorde’s Melodrama. What we love about Jack’s production is his willingness to play to the strengths of each artist he works with, bolstering the themes of each album and creating sounds that will make each lyric hit that much harder. Upon the return of our Lorde and savior and the announcement that Jack is working with Clairo on her upcoming sophomore album, we thought we’d highlist Jack's hottest collabs!