The wrong music director? Here we go again

Born in Ottignies, Belgium, Can Guru? – AKA Colin Crichton – grew up submerged in the world of classical music before immersing himself in electro-trip-hop. After moving from Belgium to Manchester, England, he honed his skills and talents amongst the DJ scene while studying Sound Engineering at Salford University. Inspired by indulging in live music ranging from The Chemical Brothers, Aphex Twins and 808 State, his latest endeavour, “Winner Today” oozes in trap flushes and a trip-hop, electro soundscape, dipping into hip-hop and indie fusions. The single is a message of and about never giving up and patching up the bruises of life as he explains: “The song is about the ups and downs of winning one day and maybe losing it all the next, but never to give up on your dreams and ambitions. Always getting back up after you fall over.” PopWrapped caught up with him to find out more about the story behind the track, his musical inspirations and.