In an eat-your-heart-out opportunity envied by every violinist, the Dutch virtuoso has landed the central role in a film about great violins. Falling for Stradivari is the brainchild of Steven Smith, head of London violin dealers, J&A Beare, who wanted to record as many of the outstanding violins as he could lay hands on. Jansen chose Sir Antonio Pappano, director of the Royal Opera House, as her accompanist. Sky Arts will broadcast the film on September 23 and Decca will release an accompanying album.