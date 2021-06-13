Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Hons and rebels in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pianist Imogen Cooper, 71 (pic), has been made a Dame of the British Empire. Julian Lloyd Webber has been made OBE for his term as principal of Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. The same honour goes to composer Eleanor Alberga. Less conventional is the OBE for Michael Volpe, quirky founder of...

slippedisc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Lloyd Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Honours#Birmingham#Berlin Philharmonic#Uk#Hons#Opera Holland Park#The Halle Orchestra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Related
Celebritiesmytheatremates.com

NEWS: Jonathan Pryce, Ruth Wilson, Lolita Chakrabarti & Arlene Phillips are among the recipients in the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Actors Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson, actor and writer Lolita Chakrabarti, plus director, choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips are among the theatre and entertainment industry names in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List. Pryce, a multi-Olivier and Tony Award winner, has received a knighthood, topping the...
Educationnationalcybersecuritynews.today

2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list: Lancashire cleaner, teacher, medics and police chief recognised | #education | #technology | #training

A police chief, cleaner, teacher, and doctors are among those from Lancashire who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. The 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list allows the nation to celebrate people’s achievements and contributions to public life. Also on the list are volunteers, innovators, entrepreneurs, individuals displaying...
Sportshistoryhit.com

Royal Albert Hall

Built in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has been one of London’s most popular entertainment venues for nearly 150 years. The Grade I listed building survived two world wars, looking almost the same today as it did during Queen Victoria’s reign. History of the Royal Albert Hall. Originally called the...
U.K.historyhit.com

Albert Memorial

The Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens is one of London’s most ornate monuments. It was commissioned by Queen Victoria to honour her husband, Prince Albert, after his death in 1861. Albert Memorial history. Designed by George Gilbert Scott, the memorial stands near the southern boundary of the park, between Alexandra...
Theater & Dancehistoryhit.com

The Old Vic

The Old Vic is one of London’s key theatres and was formerly home to the National Theatre of Great Britain. It continues to host regular performances today and remains a much-loved institution in the performing arts scene. History of the Old Vic. The Old Vic was originally founded in 1818...
Theater & Dancetheartsdesk.com

Ivan the Terrible, Grange Park Opera review - from tsar to Stalin in five lopsided scenes

Olga, the 'Maid of Pskov' (Evalina Dobracheva), hails Ivan/Stalin (Clive Bayley)All images by Manuel Harlan. Veteran director David Pountney’s bold choice for Grange Park Opera actually gives us two, a prologue reworked as music-drama and the action of 15 years later, exclusive subject of the original and final versions of his first opera; for this Russian-opera trainspotter, that leaves only two more to tick off the list – Pan Voyevoda and Servilia (fine music, fusty ancient Roman plot). The dramaturgy of what's known here as Ivan the Terrible is peculiar, the action lopsided, but it’s right to have a very long first half in order to reach the first climax – and the production’s main coup (there’s no getting away from this spoiler), which is that a ruler appearing in the robes of Ivan familiar from Eisenstein’s film discards them and steps forward as - Stalin.
Festivalmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why is Book Day 2021 celebrated?

On April 23, the Book Day 2021, and coincides with Sant Jordi’s Day in Catalonia. An international party that is celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world. But why April 23 and not another day of the year? We tell you the story of this celebration. Origin of...
Theater & Dancestereoboard.com

Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Milton Keynes Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sir Ranulph Fiennes events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Milton Keynes's Theatre for this Sir Ranulph Fiennes show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Theatre is an arts and performance venue based on...
Visual Artthecritic.co.uk

The dissident rebels of the art world

We must resist cancel culture and defend freedom of artistic expression. Nearly four decades ago, an important book was published called The Subversive Stitch: embroidery and the making of the feminine by Rozkika Parker. This ground-breaking study redeemed the practice of embroidery as art throughout the centuries and how by the nineteenth century it had become relegated to a domestic activity undertaken by women.
Moviesstereoboard.com

The Rocky Horror Show at Aberdeen His Majestys Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Rocky Horror Show events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Aberdeen's His Majestys Theatre for this Rocky Horror Show show. Book Your Stay Today!. His Majesty's Theatre was designed by Frank Matcham,...
Books & Literaturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Walter Scott at 250: so much more than a great historical novelist

Wander through Edinburgh and you will find glimpses of Scotland's most famous novelist, Walter Scott, everywhere: pubs named after characters or places in his books, his walking cane and slippers in The Writers' Museum, and snippets of his work adorning the walkways of Waverley train station - named after his first and most famous novel. And just outside, towering over Princes Street Gardens, his statue stands beneath an elaborate monument affectionately dubbed the "Gothic Rocket".