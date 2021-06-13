Hons and rebels in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Olga, the 'Maid of Pskov' (Evalina Dobracheva), hails Ivan/Stalin (Clive Bayley)All images by Manuel Harlan. Veteran director David Pountney’s bold choice for Grange Park Opera actually gives us two, a prologue reworked as music-drama and the action of 15 years later, exclusive subject of the original and final versions of his first opera; for this Russian-opera trainspotter, that leaves only two more to tick off the list – Pan Voyevoda and Servilia (fine music, fusty ancient Roman plot). The dramaturgy of what's known here as Ivan the Terrible is peculiar, the action lopsided, but it’s right to have a very long first half in order to reach the first climax – and the production’s main coup (there’s no getting away from this spoiler), which is that a ruler appearing in the robes of Ivan familiar from Eisenstein’s film discards them and steps forward as - Stalin.