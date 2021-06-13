Cancel
Mental Health

All You Need To Learn About Problem-Solving Therapy

By Aayushi Kapoor
calmsage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProblem-solving therapy is a type of therapy that identifies the lack of problem-solving skills and establishes problem-solving skills in the client. The main aim of this therapy is to provide tools that can help the client to overcome stressors that are induced by problem-solving skills. Overall, with the help of...

#Mental Health Disorders#Mental Health Issues#Traumatic Brain Injury#Clinical Depression#Ptsd#Betterhelp
