Only four players remain in the men’s singles draw the French Open, but only two players will have the chance to battle it out for the championship on Sunday. The headliner semifinal sees the master of the clay, Rafael Nadal, take on Novak Djokovic. The 13-time French Open winner Nadal has won four straight at Roland-Garros. In fact, his last “loss” at the French Open came when had to withdraw in the third round in 2016 with a wrist injury. Rafa lost his first set of the tournament in his quarterfinal match with Diego Schwartzman, but has been almost untouchable since.