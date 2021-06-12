Cancel
Tribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review | Cherry Lemonade, an 11-minute short film directed and written by Aisha Ford, made its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as part of the Juneteenth programming. The short stars Eris Baker, Skylan Brooks, Chance Harlem Jr, Alexander Jones III, Skyler Priest, and Meagan Harmon.

www.blackfilm.com
