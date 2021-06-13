Cancel
Video Games

'World War Z' Gets An Upgrade With Aftermath Expansion, Adds More Zombies And FPS Mode, Also On PS5 And XSX - Screens & Trailer

 9 days ago

Inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, World War Z is a four-player cooperative featuring massive swarms of zombies who rush their living prey. From Moscow to Jerusalem to New York, the action-packed co-op campaign of Saber’s World War Z unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players in a nail-biting action experience around the world.

Video Gamesjioforme.com

The aftermath of World War II is planned for this year, adding a new proximity system

World War II is recovering for a new round of content.Co-op Zombie game As Sabre Interactive revealed today in a new trailer premiered at IGN’s Summer of Gaming Expo, this year we’re getting a new DLC called Aftermath. In addition to new places to fight, Aftermath adds new weapons, enemies, and a whole new combat system to help fight crimes against humanity.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Monark' Is A New JRPG Coming To Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 And PC - Screens & Trailer

Monark is a new strategy/role-playing game where players not only encounter external dangers, but they also have to face themselves!. Could you face yourself and the threats around you to save the ones you love? Shin Mikado Academy is engulfed in a madness-inducing Mist, and only you can save everyone inside. Develop your Ego to break the pacts set by the Pactbearers and remove the corrupting Mist.
Video GamesIGN

World War Z Aftermath Trailer

Make a stand against zombies to take back Rome with new forces, skills and weapons in World War Z Aftermath. The gameplay trailer reveals its release is coming this year.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Battlefield 2042' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC, Gets Dated, Pre-Order Gets You Beta Access - Screens & Trailer

Battlefield 2042 is a groundbreaking first-person shooter set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox. Powered by cutting-edge technology that pushes the capabilities of next generation hardware, the game drops players into a near-future, all-out-war experience that includes the franchise’s hallmark, game-changing destruction. Featuring matches filled with up to 128 players...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Neptunia ReVerse for PS5 Gets Launch Trailer Full of Waifus to Celebrate Release

Today Idea Factory International released Neptunia ReVerse in North America and is celebrating the occasion with a launch trailer. The trailer showcases the many waifus included in this PS5 game and plenty of features including new ones. Of course, this is not an entirely new game, It’s basically the is the “definitive version” of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 + for PS4, which is, in turn, a remaster of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 for PS Vita, which was a remake of the original game of the series.
Video Gamespsu.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Native PS5 Version And Free Upgrade Now Live

Electronic Arts has officially launched the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 upgrade and accompanying physical release. The free update is available for those who have previously purchased the PS4 version of the game, so pop over to the PlayStation Store now to claim it. This update includes high-resolution textures and assets, 4K HDR resolution, 60 FPS performance, and significantly faster loading times.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Jurassic World Evolution 2' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC, Planned For Later This Year - Screens & Trailer

Based on Universal Pictures’ film franchise, Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds upon the dinosaur park management simulation, offering players a thrilling front seat as they take charge of their own Jurassic World park. With a brand-new immersive narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise,...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Among Us To Add New Mode, Roles, Map And More

Among Us was a breakout hit last year and is continuing to enjoy success, no doubt helped even further by its release on the Switch eShop to expand its loyal player-base. Developer Innersloth has now had a brief reveal as part of Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, in which it confirmed a range of new content and features for the game – no release date yet, but hopefully it’s not far off.
Video GamesTechRadar

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a proper PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

Respawn Entertainment's lightsaber-wielding adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a proper Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 patch. The announcement detailed how the game runs at 4K 30 FPS or 1440p 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, while the Xbox Series S version runs at 1080p 60 FPS. Best of all, this upgrade is available right now.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/PC Preview - 'Battlefield 2042'

Battlefield 2042 is a groundbreaking first-person shooter set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox. We recently had the chance to attend a digital presentation of the next game in the Battlefield franchise, the previously rumored Battlefield 2042. The game is being touted by DICE as its most ambitious and its biggest leap thus far; the claims sound plausible based on what we saw in the presentation: increased map size, increased player counts, and other welcome changes to the Battlefield formula.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Tribes of Midgard' Gets Launch Date for PS4, PS5 and PC - Screens & Trailer

Tribes of Midgard is a cooperative survival game where up to 10 players fiercely fight Giants during Ragnarök. The Asgardian Gods and the Giants of Jotunheim battle endlessly. Fed up with the constant trickery and deception of the Gods, the Giants have decided to invade Asgard. Much to the dismay of the Vikings of Midgard, the Giants must pass through their realm and regard humanity's impending destruction as a necessary casualty of war. Ragnarök, the death and rebirth of the nine realms, has begun. Yet not all is lost, for the resolute Viking warriors will defend the seeds of the world tree Yggdrasil that binds all realms and protect the Gods.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer

At Square Enix’s E3 show, Crystal Dynamics has revealed a new trailer for the Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther update now officially titled War for Wakanda! The Marrvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda expansion will be free, and feature Black Panther, and a new villain in Klaw, too! The War for Wakanda update will be out this August, though there’s no set release day yet.
Video GamesComicBook

New Painkiller Game Announced by World War Z Developer

A new Painkiller game has been announced, but unfortunately alongside next to zero details. The game's announcement was made during Summer Games Fest, and revealed that it's being published by Prime Matter, Kock Media's new publishing label, and developed by Saber Interactive, the team best known for World War Z. And this all we have. There's no release date, no release window, no platforms, no trailer, nothing.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

World War II: PS5 and Xbox Series X | S Aftermath Announced

World War Z: The aftermath of an upgrade to Saber Interactive’s collaborative zombie shooter is now available as part of IGN Expo. The new version of the game has been extended for next-generation consoles and runs at 4K / 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The PC, PS5,...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Greak: Memories of Azur' Also Comes To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S, Gets Release Date - Screens & Trailer

Greak: Memories of Azur is a side scrolling single-player game with traditional hand drawn animation. Featuring stunning hand-drawn, 2D visuals, Greak: Memories of Azur is a single-player, fantasy Metroidvania that sees players alternate control of three siblings – Greak, Adara, and Raydel – as they attempt to defeat deadly enemies, solve puzzles, and overcome a deadly invasion on their homeland.