'Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' Gets Release Date For Switch, PS4, Xbox One And PC
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is an all-new arcade boxing game which features legendary characters from MGM’s classic Creed and Rocky film franchises. Step into the ring in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions as you train, fight, and win like the legends, such as Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, in a knockout arcade boxing experience set in the most renowned boxing film franchise of all-time.worthplaying.com