Video Games

'Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' Gets Release Date For Switch, PS4, Xbox One And PC

WorthPlaying.com
 9 days ago

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is an all-new arcade boxing game which features legendary characters from MGM’s classic Creed and Rocky film franchises. Step into the ring in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions as you train, fight, and win like the legends, such as Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, in a knockout arcade boxing experience set in the most renowned boxing film franchise of all-time.

worthplaying.com
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Golf Club: Wasteland' Announced For Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, Demo Next Week - Screens & Trailer

Human life is wiped out. Earth is now a golf course for the ultra-rich. Play through an artistic apocalypse as a lone golfer back for one last round. In between putts, you’ll piece together the fall of humanity at the hands of consumerism, Silicon Valley culture and ecological disaster through the narrative, radio show style soundtrack and environmental storytelling.
Video GamesGamespot

Overwatch Is Getting A Cross-Play Beta On PS4, Xbox, Switch, And PC

Cross-play is officially coming to Overwatch, with Blizzard confirming that a cross-play beta will be available before a full rollout. The feature will be supported across all versions of the game (PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S) and comes as part of a broader launch of a "global Battle.net."
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

How to Add Cross Platform Friends in MINECRAFT Bedrock Edition PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch

Minecraft opens up a whole new world for gamers. This vast land can be used to do a lot of things. Players have to collect materials to craft tools, build houses, farmlands, and fight enemies. Minecraft has been correctly awarded as the most popular game of the year. At times, it might get boring to play alone. So, you can learn to add Minecraft cross-platform friends.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC in 2021

Frontier Developments has announced Jurassic World Evolution 2 today for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. The game is planned to launch in late 2021 on all platforms. Players can expect the sequel to bring four engaging game modes, an expanded roster of dinosaurs, new features, and characters voiced by cast members from the films. You can watch the first trailer and learn more about the game below.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Anthology Adventure ‘Last Stop’ Releasing for PS4, PS5, PC, Switch and Xbox Consoles This July

During today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Variable State have announced that their upcoming narrative-driven third-person anthology adventure, Last Stop, will be releasing this Summer. This title tells the tales of three interconnected stories of modern Londoners. Their lives are impacted by the supernatural,...
Video Gamesvg247.com

SkateBird dated for August, coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Switch

SkateBird – the upcoming skateboarding bird game, as you may have guessed – is coming this summer, and it’s got a new trailer to celebrate. If you’re a big Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, and like what you saw of OlliOlli World last night during the IGN Expo at IGN Summer of Gaming (where we also heard about Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Sifu), you’re definitely going to like SkateBird.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection bouts PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd. this week released Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden 2 Sigma and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, DLC costumes for...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Return to the Battlefield with Chivalry 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC

It’s fair to say that the first iteration of Chivalry – the uber-realistic medieval battle-sim by Torn Banner Studios – was a bit of a cult classic when it first released on PC way back in 2012. In the years since, it’s seen a release onto Xbox 360 and PS3, and then a version on the previous generation of consoles – the Xbox One and PS4. Now, however, it’s time for an entirely new outing for the series, and as Chivalry 2 is launching simultaneously on PC and console, the blood-soaked battlefield is as even as can be.